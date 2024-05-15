Reumannplatz report
A turf war between Afghans, Syrians and Chechens
Drugs, a weapons ban zone and youth gangs: Does the notorious Reumannplatz in Vienna-Favoriten deserve its bad reputation? krone.tv wanted to find out for itself. Part 2 of the report deals with drug dealing.
Over two days, krone.tv spent a total of 16 hours on Reumannplatz and spoke to residents, entrepreneurs and drug dealers.
The challenges of living together
The TV team was not only out and about during the day, our team also kept its eyes and ears open at night. The result is not just a report about the problems on Reumannplatz itself, but also a social study about the challenges of living together in Austria.
"These are dangerous people"
Sausage stall owner Ayse reports: "At the moment, Syrians, Afghans and Chechens are fighting for supremacy here. I don't know if it's a gang war. They are dangerous people. When they're standing at the sausage stand, they're all quite nice. But when they leave, the brutality comes through again."
The problem with drugs
What many interviewees cite as a problem is the rampant drug scene. One employee of the baths: "Drugs are dealt openly here day and night. That contributes a lot to the aggression among young people." Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are the bestsellers. But the drug scene is also a symptom of another problem.
