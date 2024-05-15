Colleague stabbed: “Wasn’t a real baker!”

"I wanted to get my money"

"I actually wanted to talk to the boss and get my money," explained the man in Vienna's regional court. According to the indictment, he had a knife and a cleaver in his pocket. In the early morning of December 15, 2023, however, he only met his former work colleague in the bakery in Ottakring - "I always showed him everything. He wasn't really a real baker at all," says the accused about the 25-year-old.