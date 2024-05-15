After dismissal
Colleague stabbed: “Wasn’t a real baker!”
In the early hours of the morning, a 63-year-old employee of a bakery probably wanted to talk to his colleague again after being dismissed. In the bakery, he then stabbed his former colleague in the chest. From the very beginning, the accused in the Vienna Regional Court had not been satisfied with the victim's work.
He was not satisfied with his colleague's work and thought he could do everything much better. And when the bakery owner finally refused to give the 63-year-old a full-time job last December, that was the straw that broke the camel's back - he quit.
"I wanted to get my money"
"I actually wanted to talk to the boss and get my money," explained the man in Vienna's regional court. According to the indictment, he had a knife and a cleaver in his pocket. In the early morning of December 15, 2023, however, he only met his former work colleague in the bakery in Ottakring - "I always showed him everything. He wasn't really a real baker at all," says the accused about the 25-year-old.
The victim was incredibly lucky.
Wiener Staatsanwältin
He is said to have stabbed the younger man in the chest completely unexpectedly. The young Turk was only just able to avert a second injury with a broomstick. "The victim was incredibly lucky," summarizes the prosecutor. The defendant doesn't see it that way; he claims self-defense. The 25-year-old had attacked him and the stabbing had happened unintentionally during a scuffle ...
The jury verdict in the attempted murder trial is pending. The 63-year-old faces up to life imprisonment if convicted as charged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.