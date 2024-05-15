Vorteilswelt
Trouble over CL duel

Borussia Dortmund sues Paris Saint-Germain

15.05.2024 16:05

Thanks to two 1:0 victories against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund has reached the final of the Champions League. Despite the yellow and black team's joy at reaching the final of the premier class, the Ligue 1 club's legal department can now expect mail from the Ruhr region.

comment0 Kommentare

As the German newspaper "Sportbild" writes, BVB is complaining that too few tickets were made available to the fans for the second leg in Paris. Although PSG claimed that they had decimated the supply by 480 guest tickets at the request of the local police, this was a lie. When asked by Dortmund, the officers are said to have explained that they would actually have preferred to have the fans in the stadium rather than on the streets.

It is also said that PSG had banned some BVB supporters who had traveled from Germany from taking banners into the stadium. Last but not least, the home team's lead singer is said to have arranged for the Parisian fans' chants to be played over loudspeakers throughout the stadium - including in the visitors' section.

Nevertheless, the fans in the stadium did not let the strain get them down ...

Sanctions for PSG
Enough for the Bundesliga club, which is said to have filed a complaint with the "Football Supporters Europe" (fan association that works together with UEFA), to which Dortmund is said to have already received a response. The FSE has reportedly announced its intention to impose sanctions against PSG.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

