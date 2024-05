New rules for Lake Neusiedl National Park

One of the reasons for this was a Court of Audit report. The new National Park Act was presented by Deputy Minister Astrid Eisenkopf, Club Chairman Roland Fürst and Member of Parliament Erwin Preiner (all SPÖ). One of the most important changes: A general ban on hunting and fishing in the nature zone. "This is a major milestone for nature and species conservation," says Eisenkopf. However, game and fish stocks will continue to be regulated in order to prevent overpopulation. The composition of the board will also be changed: In future, four of the seven members will be appointed by the state and three by the federal government.