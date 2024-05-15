Control taken over
Russian army reports conquest of villages
The Russian military has reported that it has captured two more towns in north-eastern Ukraine. The troops have taken control there, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.
They have also advanced in the southern region of Zaporizhia and captured a village there as well. It was only on Tuesday that the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of a village in the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian General Staff described the situation as "still difficult" (see video above). Reinforcements were sent to the Kharkiv region to prevent a breakthrough by the enemy.
Pavel: "We must stop the war"
Czech President Peter Pavel has now warned against unrealistic expectations in the war against Russia. "It would be naive to believe that Ukraine will be able to regain full control of its territory in the foreseeable future," said the former Chief of the General Staff. The war opponent would not give up the occupied territories. "What we have to do is stop the war." After that, a new agreement could be negotiated.
US government announces help
The US government has announced that it will once again make two billion dollars available to the war-torn country for military purposes. "We are working to ensure that Ukraine can prevail on the battlefield today," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Kiev. The people have the right to decide their own future, he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled his visit to Spain, which had been planned for Friday, due to the situation on the front. His visit to Portugal has also been canceled. "Volodymyr Zelensky has given instructions to postpone all international events with his participation for the coming days," his spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov announced on Wednesday. New dates are to be found for the canceled trips.
