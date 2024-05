AK analysis: Prices for food have risen sharply

AK boss Zangerl calls for action

For Finis Feinstes Weizenmehl, customers have to pay 33.56 percent more for one supplier and 25.16 percent more for another. Bad Ischl table salt rose by 20.42 percent at all three retailers. AK boss Erwin Zangerl is once again calling for price transparency measures. "Above all, the existing lack of transparency in price development must be urgently remedied before there are further blatant price increases, which particularly affect low-income earners."