Campaign for climate
Activist collapses during hunger strike
A participant in a hunger strike for climate change collapsed in Berlin on Wednesday. The activist was taken to hospital, according to his supporters. They had called an ambulance.
The young man Tin had not eaten any solid food for 16 days. No more is currently known about his state of health. On March 7, activist Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick had initially started the hunger strike alone (see video above). According to his own statements, he has not eaten any solid food for more than 69 days, only juices, electrolytes and vitamins. Since then, Metzeler-Kick has lost more than ten kilograms of body weight, and his state of health and that of his fellow campaigners is regularly checked.
Here you can see a tweet from the campaign "Starve until you are honest."
Four other men have joined the hunger strike since March, the now collapsed activist Tin on April 30. According to the daily newspaper taz, more than 30 people have given up food for two days each to support the activists. They include members of the "Scientist Rebellion" group and other climate activist organizations.
Handing over demands to Scholz
The activists are living in a camp near the German Ministry of Economic Affairs. Among other things, they hold press conferences, talk to passers-by and organize a daily protest march through the government district. The aim is to persuade Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to issue a government statement containing a threat of climate catastrophe.
On March 7, demands were already presented to the Federal Chancellery, including a "radical change of course" for mankind and a reduction in greenhouse gases. Scholz does not want to go into this, but according to an agency report, he is "worried when people go on hunger strike."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
