National Council election
Former Green wants to run with her own list
There has been speculation for weeks, but now it's official: former Green Party leader Madeleine Petrovic will be standing in the National Council elections with her own list. Petrovic is currently President of the Vienna Animal Protection Association and attracted attention during the pandemic with appearances at coronavirus demonstrations.
From 1994 to 1996, Madeleine Petrovic was the federal spokesperson for the Greens and from 2002 to 2015 the state spokesperson for the Greens in Lower Austria. She could now make her comeback in federal politics in the fall - with her own list. At a press conference on Friday, details of the "Madeleine Petrovic List", which was founded on Tuesday, will be presented.
However, the former Green Party member has already let something slip, at least in terms of personnel. In a photo attached to the invitation to the press conference, Petrovic can be seen together with Monika Henninger-Erber, a non-attached local councillor in Grafenegg in the Lower Austrian district of Krems, and Nora Summer, a stuntwoman and author from Klosterneuburg.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Petrovic attracted particular attention for her vehement opposition to compulsory coronavirus vaccination. At a coronavirus demonstration in 2022, the politician also said that there were no people at the rally who were paid by Pfizer or the Gates Foundation. In contrast to the "watchdogs" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
