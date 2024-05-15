Lots of alcohol involved
Tyrolean beaten up by a couple on a bridge, ready for hospitalization
An argument between a couple and a 41-year-old man in Weer in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz escalated completely on Tuesday evening: the latter was attacked and injured in the course of the argument, which took place on a small bridge. The local man had to be taken to hospital. All those involved were under the influence of alcohol.
The scene of the altercation was a footbridge over the Weerbach. The three people involved - a German living in Tyrol (42), a local woman of the same age and the 41-year-old Austrian - got into a fight there shortly after 10 pm.
Lacerations to the head
The 41-year-old suffered injuries. "Lacerations and bruises to the head and face," a police spokeswoman described in response to an inquiry from Krone.
A neighbor heard the injured man's screams and rushed to his aid.
Suspicious duo fled
A neighbor had heard screams and immediately rushed to the injured man's aid. The two suspects then fled the scene, it was said.
Couple caught, all involved drunk
The 41-year-old was finally given first aid by the emergency services and taken to Schwaz Hospital. In the course of investigations, the fleeing couple were identified.
The reason for the escalation is not known. However, all three parties involved were under the influence of alcohol. Corresponding charges will follow.
