Several arrests
Man (40) threatened teenager with a weapon
The police had to be called out twice in Hohenems on Monday. At midday, the police arrested an aggressive 31-year-old who had thrown a stone at the police car. In the evening, they investigated a 40-year-old who had got into an argument with young people and threatened them.
At around midday on Monday, callers called the police for help because of an apparently aggressive man. When the police arrived at the scene, a stone was immediately thrown at the police car. The man then started arguing with the officers, who had a hard time dealing with the angry man. He involved one of the police officers in a scuffle and tried to injure him on the head.
In the end, however, the 31-year-old was arrested. After the investigation was completed, the man was taken to Feldkirch prison by order of the public prosecutor's office. A female officer was slightly injured, the police car remained undamaged.
Argument with youths
A few hours later, the police were called out again. This time it was due to an argument between an initially unknown man and three young people aged 16 and 19. A 17-year-old was threatened with a handgun during the argument.
When the police arrived, the unknown man had already left. However, the man was quickly found thanks to information provided by the young people. The weapon, which he had acquired legally, was seized from the 40-year-old. A temporary weapons ban was also issued.
The 40-year-old did not have to make an involuntary journey to the prison in Feldkirch. He was released after the investigations were completed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
