Ten years after launch
Uber now represented in all federal states
Uber is heading to the countryside: the Austrian offshoot of the US ride service provider is rolling out its app throughout Austria. Cab companies are welcome, said Austro Managing Director Martin Essl on Wednesday in Vienna. The app is currently being launched for Vorarlberg, Carinthia and Eisenstadt. St. Pölten will follow in the coming weeks. This means that Uber is now represented in all federal states - ten years after its launch in Vienna.
"We are looking for partnerships," said Essl, adding that this applies not only to larger cities - at least for Austria - but also to local district towns. 5 to 18 percent commission per ride is charged to participating cab companies. Essl said of Vorarlberg and Carinthia that his company sees "great potential among residents and tourists in both federal states". The overall aim is to expand the e-vehicle fleet.
Uber pays proper taxes on its profits in this country, said Essl when asked. The company does not disclose its profits or turnover. The parent company, which receives license fees, is based in Amsterdam. Essl emphasized that the company's approach is no different from that of Austrian companies operating abroad.
A recent survey conducted by Uber among 2000 domestic users of the app shows that people from 172 nations have used the Uber app in Austria. There are currently 4,000 to 5,000 drivers (among others) on the road for the ride service provider.
