Uber now represented in all federal states

Uber is heading to the countryside: the Austrian offshoot of the US ride service provider is rolling out its app throughout Austria. Cab companies are welcome, said Austro Managing Director Martin Essl on Wednesday in Vienna. The app is currently being launched for Vorarlberg, Carinthia and Eisenstadt. St. Pölten will follow in the coming weeks. This means that Uber is now represented in all federal states - ten years after its launch in Vienna.