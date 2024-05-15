Vorteilswelt
Mishap with consequences

Car rolled into a stream – because of a lost purse

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 11:28

A curious accident early on Tuesday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: when she tried to pick up her purse from the road because she had forgotten it on the roof of her car, a 65-year-old woman's car started to roll. After driving well over 200 meters, the vehicle ended up in a stream.

A mishap with consequences. The spectacular scenes took place at around 6.30 pm in Kössen in the district of Kitzbühel. The 65-year-old local woman was driving her car on the B172 from Kössen in the direction of Walchsee.

Luck was followed by misfortune
Then the woman suddenly stopped. Why? She had forgotten her purse on the roof of the car. This then fell onto the road while she was driving. Fortunately, she found it again.

The car finally came to a standstill in the Ache. It had to be rescued by crane.

Die Polizei

But then there was also a large portion of misfortune. "After the driver got out, the car rolled backwards down the sloping main road for around 200 meters, broke through the fence in the area of a parking lot and then rolled over the steeply sloping embankment and garden meadow into the adjacent Ache," reported the police.

The fire department was also deployed. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
The fire department was also deployed.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)

Car rescued from the stream with a crane
The car ultimately came to a standstill in the bed of the stream. It ultimately had to be recovered using a crane. The fire department provided assistance. The 65-year-old woman escaped with a scare.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
