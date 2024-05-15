High school evacuated
Large police operation after bomb threat in Linz
A large police force is currently deployed in the city center of Linz. A bomb threat is said to have been received at the Akademisches Gymnasium on Spittelwiese. Matura examinations that were in progress had to be interrupted.
The school had already been successfully evacuated and the operation was completed after eight minutes. Little is known at present about the background to the threat. All available police forces were ordered to the city center. Bomb sniffer dogs and Cobra were deployed.
The final exams for Croatian, Hungarian, Slovenian and Spanish were due to take place at the grammar school on Wednesday, but these were interrupted after the threat was received shortly before 10am. The students were taken to the Promenadenpark near the Linz Landhaus.
Residents asked not to leave their homes
The Spittelwiese area is currently cordoned off over a large area and the residents of the neighboring houses have been asked by megaphone to stay in their homes. A building belonging to Sparkasse Oberösterreich was also evacuated and the employees were taken to Bethlehemstraße.
Lisa Sigl, hotel manager of the Schwarzer Bär in Herrenstraße, told the Krone: "Our hotel is currently cordoned off, but fortunately most guests have already checked out. But the lunch business is of course suffering. We're taking the opportunity to do an inventory."
Threat received by Landhaus police
The threat was apparently received by the Landhaus police station and targeted the Akademisches Gymnasium.
377 people were in the building at the time, 250 were initially taken to Landhauspark and the rest were directed to Bethlehemstraße. The search of the building is currently in full swing and is expected to take around two to three hours.
Edwin Bermoser, store manager of "Kleider machen Leute" in Herrenstraße, started work at 9.45 am. The police operation started at 10 am. "This is the first bomb threat I've witnessed. I'm not afraid or worried."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
