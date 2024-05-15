Was able to go into hiding
Brave victim pursues perpetrator after robbery in park
A 25-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday in Lienz in East Tyrol. The courageous victim pursued the stranger and was finally able to snatch the loot from him. However, the perpetrator ultimately managed to escape. The police are now hoping for information.
The robbery took place in the Draupark in Lienz. Shortly after 10.30 a.m., the 25-year-old local woman was robbed by a stranger near the wooden bridge next to the soccer cage.
Backpack and umbrella snatched
"The perpetrator forcibly snatched the rucksack from the woman's shoulder and the umbrella from her hand and ran off with the loot along the Draupark in the direction of the city," reported the police.
The robbed woman ran after the perpetrator and managed to catch up with him after about 200 meters.
The victim ran after the criminal. After 200 meters, the 25-year-old woman managed to catch up with the perpetrator and snatch the loot back from him.
Police are hoping for tips
The perpetrator is around 40 to 45 years old and about 1.9 meters tall. He was wearing a striking orange work jacket, an orange/white visor cap and gray or blue long trousers.
For further information, please contact the Lienz police station on 059 133-7230.
