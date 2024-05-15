For the long haul
New AUA Dreamliner finally lands in Vienna
It has taken many years, but now the time has come: yesterday, Tuesday, the Boeing 787-9 "Dreamliner", Austrian Airlines' (AUA) first new long-haul aircraft, landed in Vienna. Another aircraft will follow in mid-June. The first long-haul flight will take place on June 15 to New York.
The AUA management's long-standing efforts to modernize the long-haul fleet are finally bearing fruit. Even more so, as the two new aircraft will increase the fleet for overseas destinations from nine to eleven aircraft. A further nine Boeing 787-9s are expected to successively replace AUA's existing long-haul jets from the 777 and 767 family by 2028. The 767s have been in service for around 30 years and therefore consume significantly more kerosene, for example.
Dreamliner in service on short-haul routes from May 20
Until the first flight to New York, the 787-9 will be in operation on short-haul routes, presumably from May 20. This will allow the crew to get used to the aircraft, which has a capacity of just under 300 passengers. However, the destinations have not yet been determined. With a bit of luck, however, passengers will be able to enjoy a special travel experience on their intra-European flight in the significantly larger jet.
No AUA livery yet
The Dreamliner, which has come from its parent company Lufthansa, will be painted white for the time being. The livery should have been applied at exactly the same time as the collective wage negotiations for the on-board staff. However, as this would have jeopardized the growth plans, it was decided not to paint the planes with the AUA logo yet. This will now be done, presumably during one of the next inspections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.