New AUA Dreamliner finally lands in Vienna

No AUA livery yet

The Dreamliner, which has come from its parent company Lufthansa, will be painted white for the time being. The livery should have been applied at exactly the same time as the collective wage negotiations for the on-board staff. However, as this would have jeopardized the growth plans, it was decided not to paint the planes with the AUA logo yet. This will now be done, presumably during one of the next inspections.