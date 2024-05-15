Donauinselfest 2024: these are the first acts

The heart of the Danube Island Festival is the "Krone Area", where the Ö3 festival stage is also located. The large Wien Energie/radio fm4/Radio Wien/HITRADIO Ö3 festival stage will once again feature a colorful mix of music this year: Among others, Austropop legend Wolfgang Ambros & the No. 1 from the Wienerwald, who will be celebrating his tenth appearance at the Danube Island Festival this year. Christina Stürmer, Ronan Keating, Clueso,Provinz, Juju, Alice Merton and Wanda will also be performing.