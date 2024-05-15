Mega line-up
Donauinselfest 2024: these are the first acts
In around a month's time (June 21-23), the biggest open-air festival in Europe will once again take place in Vienna over three days - with free admission as always. The "Krone" knows who will be rocking the Danube Island Festival this year.
This year, the Danube Island Festival audience can look forward to around 1000 national and international artists, 17 themed islands, 14 stages and 700 hours of programming on the 4.5-kilometre-long festival site. This year's musical line-up has it all again. This year's kick-off will be the big inclusion concert with The BossHoss unplugged Duo feat. Sascha and Alec, hosted by Paralympic swimmer and ORF presenter Andreas Onea.
The heart of the Danube Island Festival is the "Krone Area", where the Ö3 festival stage is also located. The large Wien Energie/radio fm4/Radio Wien/HITRADIO Ö3 festival stage will once again feature a colorful mix of music this year: Among others, Austropop legend Wolfgang Ambros & the No. 1 from the Wienerwald, who will be celebrating his tenth appearance at the Danube Island Festival this year. Christina Stürmer, Ronan Keating, Clueso,Provinz, Juju, Alice Merton and Wanda will also be performing.
There is also plenty for pop fans this year: acts such as Peter Kraus & Band, Semino Rossi, Andy Borg, Claudia Jung, Matakustix, Marc Pircher & Band and Die jungen Zillertaler will be performing on the Flughafen Wien/Radio Niederösterreich Schlager & Austrohits stage .
"With the Danube Island Festival, we have been celebrating strong cohesion and respectful cooperation in Vienna for over four decades now! We are delighted to be able to offer even more variety throughout the day with this year's expansion of the program," saysBarbara Novak, Regional Party Secretary of the SPÖ Vienna.
