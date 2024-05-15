Toto Wolff: “I’m really proud of that”

Antonelli will not be driving a Formula 1 car in front of his home fans, he will only be competing in Formula 2 as part of the supporting program. But it's not just the tifosi who want him to be the first Italian Grand Prix winner since Giancarlo Fisichella in Malaysia in 2006 - if and when that might be. In any case, the expectations of Antonelli are huge. "He really is a huge talent, an exceptional talent," said former world champion Nico Rosberg. For the German, Antonelli is even "one of the best we have ever seen in a go-kart".