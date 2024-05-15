40 million! Alonso loses first key player

Top clubs interested in the Dutchman

Thanks to a release clause of 40 million euros, this will be quite easy for him. There are enough interested parties. Frimpong, who can play on the right flank both offensively and defensively, has been linked with numerous top clubs from England and Spain. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United - the 23-year-old can practically choose his club. And he has earned it with his performances. Frimpong is currently playing the best season of his career. In 44 competitive matches, he has scored 14 goals and set up a further twelve. FC Bayern are also interested in the Dutch international, but want to concentrate on finding a coach first. Only then will they see what type of player the new coach needs.