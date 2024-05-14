Relief
Heinz Hoenig conscious after operation
Heinz Hoenig (72) can breathe a sigh of relief after the successful and life-saving operation on his oesophagus. As his management confirmed, the popular actor is conscious again a day later and is doing well under the circumstances.
His wife Annika (39) was an important support for him in these difficult hours and was by his side as planned when he woke up from the anesthetic. "I'm with him anyway and I also promised him yesterday that I'd be there when he woke up," she told RTL shortly after the operation.
It is still unclear what will happen next for Heinz Hoenig. The next few days will show how he recovers from the operation.
In hospital since the beginning of May
The German actor underwent successful surgery on his oesophagus on Monday. It had become known at the beginning of May that the actor was in hospital.
Hoenig is known to many from television film roles, for example in the 1980s success "Das Boot" and also in television multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp in Australia as a candidate. Due to his hospital stay, his performance in the musical "Ein bisschen Frieden" by composer Ralph Siegel at the Deutsches Theater in Munich had to be canceled.
No health insurance
Over the past few days, there have been repeated media reports about Hoenig and his hospital stay. The management also discussed the fact that the 72-year-old, who became a father again late in life, does not have health insurance. There was even a call for donations.
Hoenig's wife Annika (39) said in the RTL program "stern TV am Sonntag" that an application for admission to statutory health insurance had been rejected. The requirements were not met. She now does not know what to do next.
Hoenig's wife expressed her gratitude for donations. "He used to earn good money and could have made provisions, yes," said Annika Hoenig. He always had to pay for everything himself - and at some point the reserves were used up.
