Heinz Hoenig conscious after operation

Hoenig is known to many from television film roles, for example in the 1980s success "Das Boot" and also in television multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp in Australia as a candidate. Due to his hospital stay, his performance in the musical "Ein bisschen Frieden" by composer Ralph Siegel at the Deutsches Theater in Munich had to be canceled.