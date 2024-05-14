Trial begins in Fußach financial scandal

According to the public prosecutor, the then head of the finance department had an astronomical amount of overtime paid out to him without ever having worked it. Other unauthorized payments were also made. This included the then mayor Blum. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the damage amounted to more than 200,000 euros. Specifically, it concerns the period from 2013 to 2020, according to which a special bonus and a fixed overtime allowance were allegedly paid to the accused head of the finance department - partly without the approval of the municipal council and partly in contravention of the upper salary limit approved by the municipal council. In 85 months, he had 8824 hours of overtime paid out and also charged money for 4000 hours of extra work, such as "studying teletexts".