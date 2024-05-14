Vorteilswelt
Ex-mayor

Trial begins in Fußach financial scandal

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 15:58

A former mayor and the former finance director of the municipality are on trial for abuse of office and breach of trust.

"You could get the impression that this is a script for a bad Hollywood movie," said public prosecutor Julia Müller in her opening statement at the jury trial on Tuesday in Feldkirch. There is talk of highly criminal machinations by the two defendants and a downright damning report by the provincial court of auditors on the municipality of Fußach three years ago.

One could get the impression that this was a script for a bad Hollywood movie.

Staatsanwältin Julia Müller

According to the public prosecutor, the then head of the finance department had an astronomical amount of overtime paid out to him without ever having worked it. Other unauthorized payments were also made. This included the then mayor Blum. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the damage amounted to more than 200,000 euros. Specifically, it concerns the period from 2013 to 2020, according to which a special bonus and a fixed overtime allowance were allegedly paid to the accused head of the finance department - partly without the approval of the municipal council and partly in contravention of the upper salary limit approved by the municipal council. In 85 months, he had 8824 hours of overtime paid out and also charged money for 4000 hours of extra work, such as "studying teletexts".

The former head of the finance department apparently helped himself quite generously to the cash register.
Illegal double bookings
The ex-head of the municipality is also said to have received compensation of 4000 euros. This relates to the annulment decision due to illegality for a retroactive salary increase. In order to get the money to the mayor by "other means", the finance director had purchased trade fair vouchers in the aforementioned amount. He then allegedly copied the invoices and instructed the responsible employee to enter them twice. He then allegedly gave the money gained from the illegal double entry to the mayor. The defendants have so far pleaded not guilty. The trial will continue tomorrow with the questioning of the accused.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
