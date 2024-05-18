Out for the catch! A backbreaking job in an idyllic setting

"But you certainly won't get rich from it"

Höplinger starts his boat at five o'clock in the morning and fishes until half past seven. The fish is then processed for three hours before the catch is delivered to the region. "The fish we catch goes away the same day. It is processed by midday. Many of our customers come from the restaurant trade. Freshness is our trademark. We gut, fillet and marinate," wife Elfi explains. Eight nets are thrown out, that's around 400 meters, in fish terms around 250 whitefish. "You won't get rich from it, but we don't need a helicopter anyway, and we already have our little yacht, the fishing boat," laughs the federal chairman of the lake fishermen.