Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reumannplatz report

Fear is spreading: “I’ve got a headscarf with me for safety”

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 21:30

Drugs, a weapons ban zone and youth gangs: Does the notorious Reumannplatz in Vienna-Favoriten deserve its bad reputation? krone.tv wanted to find out for itself. Part 1 of the report deals with the fears of local residents, among other things.

comment0 Kommentare

Over two days, krone.tv spent a total of 16 hours on Reumannplatz and spoke to residents, entrepreneurs and drug dealers.

The challenges of living together
The TV team was not only out and about during the day, it also kept both eyes and ears open at night. The result is not only a report on the problems on Reumannplatz itself, but also a social study on the challenges of living together in Austria.

Vienna's Reumannplatz is a symbol of failed immigration policy and crime. krone.tv has documented what is happening. (Bild: Krone KREATIV,)
Vienna's Reumannplatz is a symbol of failed immigration policy and crime. krone.tv has documented what is happening.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV,)

"Always a headscarf in my pocket"
A local resident reports: "When I leave the house, I always have a headscarf in my bag." When asked why? She replied: "For security reasons." Resident Maria also has a theory about the violence: "A third of the people here come from a different culture. When they have arguments with each other, they reach for the knife. I think that's the custom."

The problem with drugs
One problem cited by many interviewees is the rampant drug scene. One employee of the baths: "Drugs are dealt openly here day and night. That contributes a lot to the aggression among young people." Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are the bestsellers. But the drug scene is also a symptom of another problem.

Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are sold on the square - but the dealers themselves keep their hands off them. (Bild: krone.tv)
Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are sold on the square - but the dealers themselves keep their hands off them.
(Bild: krone.tv)

After initial shyness and reluctance, the drug dealers give the krone.tv crew an insight into their lives. One of them reports that his only source of income is drug dealing. He has been waiting for a work permit for two years and has a family to feed in Syria.

Watch part 1 of the report "Crime Scene Reumannplatz" in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefana Madjarov
Stefana Madjarov
Sebastian Schmiedhofer
Sebastian Schmiedhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf