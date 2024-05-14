Reumannplatz report
Fear is spreading: “I’ve got a headscarf with me for safety”
Drugs, a weapons ban zone and youth gangs: Does the notorious Reumannplatz in Vienna-Favoriten deserve its bad reputation? krone.tv wanted to find out for itself. Part 1 of the report deals with the fears of local residents, among other things.
Over two days, krone.tv spent a total of 16 hours on Reumannplatz and spoke to residents, entrepreneurs and drug dealers.
The challenges of living together
The TV team was not only out and about during the day, it also kept both eyes and ears open at night. The result is not only a report on the problems on Reumannplatz itself, but also a social study on the challenges of living together in Austria.
"Always a headscarf in my pocket"
A local resident reports: "When I leave the house, I always have a headscarf in my bag." When asked why? She replied: "For security reasons." Resident Maria also has a theory about the violence: "A third of the people here come from a different culture. When they have arguments with each other, they reach for the knife. I think that's the custom."
The problem with drugs
One problem cited by many interviewees is the rampant drug scene. One employee of the baths: "Drugs are dealt openly here day and night. That contributes a lot to the aggression among young people." Cannabis, cocaine and painkillers are the bestsellers. But the drug scene is also a symptom of another problem.
After initial shyness and reluctance, the drug dealers give the krone.tv crew an insight into their lives. One of them reports that his only source of income is drug dealing. He has been waiting for a work permit for two years and has a family to feed in Syria.
Watch part 1 of the report "Crime Scene Reumannplatz" in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.