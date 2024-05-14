Murder charge
Ahmed A. after knife attack: “I smelled blood”
The Salzburg public prosecutor's office brings charges against a violent and criminal Somali. The charges: murder and attempted murder. New details show how brutal the 27-year-old was.
The Somali Ahmed A. (27) is unemployed, homeless and has six relevant previous convictions - now the violent defendant is facing a life behind bars. The public prosecutor has accused him of murder and attempted murder.
Ahmed was "very angry"
It was February 1, 2024 - Ahmed A. had only left prison two months ago and arrived at a friend's apartment in the Lehen district of Salzburg at around 11 pm. Alcohol was flowing. And: "Ahmed was very angry."
Outside, in Schießstattstraße near Lehener Park, things escalated: the Somali, who was "very angry" according to the indictment, pulled out a kitchen knife 20 centimetres long and began to chase his compatriot Hussin M. (34). Witnesses observed the fatal attack: A. stabbed the victim "three times from top to bottom". One stab in the head, one in the chest and one in the back.
Second victim was able to run away from the knife attacker
Meanwhile, another Somali man screamed. Ahmed A. turned to his second victim - a cat-and-mouse game of life and death ensued. The fleeing Somali was able to keep Ahmed A. at a distance several times, using the parked cars to do so.
Further stabs in the back
The accused let go after a while, went back to Hussin M., who was lying on the ground - and stabbed him again in the back. So hard that the handle broke off and the blade got stuck in his body. He was arrested hours later. During interrogation, Ahmed A. showed his violent side again: out of the blue, he punched a prison guard in the face.
Two days later, he also attacked a second guard. He remained silent about the accusations. He himself did not know why he had killed and cited gaps in his memory. The criminal with a dissocial personality opened up to the neuropsychiatrist and explained that he had "smelled blood". A trial date has not yet been set. The Salzburg lawyer Kurt Jelinek is defending Achmed A..
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
