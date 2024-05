Injured ÖFB striker talks about her future

"I'm actually doing well. My knee feels stable and my mobility is getting better and better - everything's on track," says Linda Natter. The Altach striker, who is also a mainstay in the ÖFB U19 and U20 teams, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in a friendly international match against Portugal on February 21. An initial check-up at the Hochrum Private Clinic, where she was operated on shortly afterwards by knee specialist Christian Fink, was positive. "And the next check-up is due in two weeks' time," says the Bregenzerwald native, who celebrated her 19th birthday on 12 May.