TV detective gets tips from the police

"Police, drop the gun and put your hands up": Angelika Niedetzky will be seen as the new detective Romana Karwinsky in the upcoming season of "Soko Linz". Before the start of filming in June, the TV policewoman picked up some important tips from her "colleagues". Born in Upper Austria, she learned from the experts at the police training center in Sattledt how to handle a weapon and make an arrest, among other things.