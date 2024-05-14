Vorteilswelt
Liverpool coach

Bulls are said to be angling for this coach

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 14:34

Salzburg are said to have their eye on a man close to Klopp. But the club is keeping quiet. The search for a coach is disrupting the title focus ahead of the important game on Sunday.

Salzburg just needed that! The serial champions are in the hottest title fight for what feels like an eternity - and now, of all times, rumors about the future coach are disrupting the focus on Sunday's home game against LASK.

As the usually well-informed portal "The Athletic" reports, the Mozartstädter are said to be very interested in signing Pepijn Lijnders. The 41-year-old Dutchman is no stranger to the club and has been working alongside Liverpool's outgoing head coach Jürgen Klopp as an assistant coach and loyal companion for years.

When the German announced his departure from the Reds, Lijnders followed suit. "This is the moment when I will leave and become head coach myself," explained Lijnders. Which is why Salzburg's sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner has good reason to hope that the Dutchman will accept. When asked by "Krone" yesterday, the club did not want to comment on the rumors.

After ten league titles en suite, Salzburg are in danger of coming away empty-handed this year. Ahead of the final round, they are two points behind Sturm Graz and, in addition to a win against LASK, also need help from Klagenfurt, who will visit Mur on the final matchday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

