Burgenland cycles into the spotlight

169.9 kilometers and 1,768 meters of altitude

There will be 1,768 meters of altitude to cover over almost 170 kilometers, "certainly not an easy stage due to the hilly terrain and often demanding wind conditions," says professional cyclist Jakob Sertic from Team WSA KTM Graz, who has already ridden the route, which Michael Knopf was also involved in planning. The president of the Burgenland Cycling Association emphasizes the good cooperation with Tunkel and the Burgenland Sports Councilor Heinrich Dorner, which made this event possible in the first place: "From the very first conversation, the commitment was there, everyone wanted the tour to take place here." The former professional cyclist also sees the event as an incentive for the next generation of cyclists: "We currently have between 40 and 50 children in the state who train regularly."