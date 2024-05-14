EU election 2024
KPÖ wants to win the EU elections with housing
Following in the footsteps of the major parties, the KPÖ has now also presented its election program for the EU elections (see video above). Voters are to be convinced by peace and neutrality as well as housing. Basic needs should no longer be at the mercy of profit interests.
Instead, they should be oriented towards the common good, said Günther Hopfgartner on Tuesday in Vienna. The EU lead candidate presented the 28-page election program of the KPÖ. Among other things, it states that the EU is trapped in a "policy of war logic" and is becoming increasingly militarized. This money should be invested in other areas. There should be a right of asylum for deserters.
With regard to the war in Ukraine, Hopfgartner said that "civil conflict resolution mechanisms" were also needed for peace negotiations and that the OSCE and UN were called upon to act in this regard.
Europe-wide rent cap
Another key issue for the small party has traditionally been housing. This must be taken "out of competition law" and a Europe-wide rent cap is also necessary. Other topics in the election manifesto include inflation, health and the climate crisis. Emissions should be reduced "immediately" and not in a few years. The costs of this would have to be borne by consumers, i.e. corporations.
Based on the KPÖ's election successes in Graz, Salzburg and Innsbruck, the lead candidate was confident: "The conditions are completely different to five years ago." Therefore, an entry into the EU Parliament is "realistic this time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.