Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU election 2024

KPÖ wants to win the EU elections with housing

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 13:22

Following in the footsteps of the major parties, the KPÖ has now also presented its election program for the EU elections (see video above). Voters are to be convinced by peace and neutrality as well as housing. Basic needs should no longer be at the mercy of profit interests.

comment0 Kommentare

Instead, they should be oriented towards the common good, said Günther Hopfgartner on Tuesday in Vienna. The EU lead candidate presented the 28-page election program of the KPÖ. Among other things, it states that the EU is trapped in a "policy of war logic" and is becoming increasingly militarized. This money should be invested in other areas. There should be a right of asylum for deserters.

With regard to the war in Ukraine, Hopfgartner said that "civil conflict resolution mechanisms" were also needed for peace negotiations and that the OSCE and UN were called upon to act in this regard.

From left: Hopfgartner and list runner-up Christiane Maringer (Bild: APA/Eva Manhart)
From left: Hopfgartner and list runner-up Christiane Maringer
(Bild: APA/Eva Manhart)
Günther Hopfgartner (Bild: APA/Eva Manhart)
Günther Hopfgartner
(Bild: APA/Eva Manhart)

Europe-wide rent cap
Another key issue for the small party has traditionally been housing. This must be taken "out of competition law" and a Europe-wide rent cap is also necessary. Other topics in the election manifesto include inflation, health and the climate crisis. Emissions should be reduced "immediately" and not in a few years. The costs of this would have to be borne by consumers, i.e. corporations.

Based on the KPÖ's election successes in Graz, Salzburg and Innsbruck, the lead candidate was confident: "The conditions are completely different to five years ago." Therefore, an entry into the EU Parliament is "realistic this time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf