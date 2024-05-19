Guitar god Slash fulfills a long-cherished dream

Lush personnel cover

Most of the songs have virtually chosen the respective interpreter by themselves, while in other examples everything has come together smoothly and naturally. Sometimes there are also constellations for which most of the competition would voluntarily cut off a leg. On "Killing Floor", for example, you don't just hear AC/DC singer Brian Johnson in his profession, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler came by the studio especially to play harmonica. "Orgy Of The Damned" takes its time and comfortably rolls out the twelve compositions over a playing time of 70 minutes. With "Metal Chestnut", Slash has also included a self-written song at the end of this musical tribute, which - as is usually the case with him - increases the level of heaviness a little. It remains to be seen whether his busy schedule will allow for a blues tour, but with this project close to his heart, Slash is definitely not only pleasing his own fans, but also those who are addicted to the blues itself.