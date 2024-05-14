At the EU Commission
Tyrolean transit dispute: Salvini rebuffs for the time being
The EU Commission will not initiate infringement proceedings in the transit dispute between Italy and Austria - and Tyrol in particular. This was announced on Tuesday. However, a "return to constructive talks" was called for. Italy's Transport Minister Matteo Salvini will now take the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
The Tyrolean emergency measures are a huge thorn in the side of Italy and Salvini in particular. The truck metering system used on the Brenner route and the weekend and night-time driving bans are considered to be in breach of EU law.
In mid-February, the government in Rome announced its intention to take legal action against this before the ECJ. However, according to EU treaties, it first had to involve the EU Commission. If the Commission also considers the measures to be unlawful, it can initiate infringement proceedings.
Commission has issued an opinion
But it did not, as was announced on Tuesday. The EU Commission has responded to the Italian request for action with a statement. "In it, it called for a return to constructive talks after Italy left the negotiations last year", according to a statement from the state of Tyrol.
Despite lawsuit: federal and state governments remain firm
Austria will reiterate its willingness to hold talks on the basis of this reaction. Italy now has the opportunity to file a complaint with the ECJ on its own. And will do so. Neither the Austrian federal government nor the Tyrolean provincial government are prepared to abandon the Tyrolean emergency measures.
The Tyrolean emergency measures are legally compliant and correct. After all, people's health and lives are not negotiable for us.
Klimaschutzministerin Leonore Gewessler und Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle
The criticism of the emergency measures expressed in the Commission's statement is clearly rejected by Climate Protection MinisterLeonore Gewessler (Greens) and Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP): "The Tyrolean emergency measures are legally compliant and correct. Because people's health and lives are not negotiable for us. We stand together on the side of the Tyrolean population and will do everything we can to consistently protect them."
"Now Salvini has to decide"
Gewessler is also convinced that "in the end, clean air, road safety and health will win out over the lobbying interests of the Italian transport industry". One thing is clear: "The sooner this happens, the better. That is why Austria remains open to talks. Now Matteo Salvini has to decide whether he is a minister for haulier profits or for the people."
Freedom of goods vs. protection of health
According to Tyrolean Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ), the statement submitted by the European Commission and the points of criticism raised in it will now be examined and evaluated in detail.
At the end of the day, it is unfortunately not surprising that the Transport Commissioner gives absolute priority to the free movement of goods.
Verkehrslandesrat René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
"At the end of the day, it is unfortunately not surprising that the Transport Commissioner is giving absolute priority to the free movement of goods. I assume that Italy will now bring the action with the backing of the Transport Commissioner and that a decision will then be made before the European Court of Justice between the free movement of goods and the protection of health, habitat and the environment," said Zumtobel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.