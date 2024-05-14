Home European Championships without him?
“What a joke!” Fan anger over Hummels’ decision
National coach Julian Nagelsmann has probably decided not to call up BVB defender Mats Hummels to the squad for the home European Championships. Instead, according to "Bild", he is relying on Robin Koch from Eintracht Frankfurt. A decision that has caused a lot of resentment.
"Koch for Hummels? Are you kidding me?", "I hope you're joking!", or "Robin Koch is going to the European Championships & Hummels is staying at home - good performance principle" - these are some of the angry comments after "Bild" reported that Mats Hummels will not be part of the DFB squad for the home European Championships. His place will be taken by Robin Koch.
Hummels shone in BVB's sensational victory over PSG in the Champions League semi-final. One user on X is outraged: "As a world champion, you can keep Mbappé quiet in two Champions League semi-finals and Robin Koch is nominated in the end". Many fans cannot understand the decision.
It's about the team chemistry
While Hummels is currently impressing with strong performances, Koch had slipped into a slump in form with Frankfurt in the second half of the season. He last played for the DFB in June 2021. He was last called up to the squad by Nagelsmann in March, but was not allowed to play in the friendly matches against France and the Netherlands. His nomination is therefore something of a surprise.
The key factor for the national coach was probably the chemistry within the team. The central defense should already be set with Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen). While Hummels could still lay claim to a regular place, this is not the case with Koch. Nagelsmann recently emphasized: "He's taking the role of not being in the first eleven well. Robin will step on the gas in training, lead the way and push others."
