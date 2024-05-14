Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Progress nevertheless

More LGBTIQ people affected by harassment

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 11:45

LGBTIQ people in Europe are confronted with violence, harassment and bullying more frequently than in the past. However, people are more open about their own sexual identity. Overall, however, there are "signs of hesitant progress".

comment0 Kommentare

The survey* was aimed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people aged 15 and over.

More than half of those surveyed stated that they had been harassed in the past year. In the last survey in 2019, only a third had responded accordingly. According to the survey, two out of three people had been bullied at school. In 2019, half said the same. One in ten had experienced violence. There was a slight increase here compared to 2019.

"Discrimination is decreasing, but at a high level"
More than half are open about their sexual orientation and gender identity. However, many would avoid holding hands in public out of fear. "Although discrimination against LGBTIQ people is slowly decreasing, it remains at a high level," the FRA said. Schools, authorities and healthcare facilities are handling the issue better.

60 percent have experienced harassment in Austria
In Austria, the openness of LGBTIQ people is higher than the European average. Here, 60 percent say they are open about their own identity. In the EU as a whole, the figure is 51 percent. However, harassment also occurs more frequently in Austria than on average in the study. 60 percent (compared to 54 percent in Europe) state that they have experienced this.

*Online survey of more than 100,000 people aged 15 and over by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). Between June and August 2023, people from the 27 EU countries plus Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia took part. They answered questions about their own experiences, rights and topics such as education and health.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf