For negligence
Two dead in balcony fall: home operator charged
A drinking binge involving three Polish assembly workers in Linz on July 7 of last year had an extremely tragic outcome. The trio were partying on a balcony, an argument broke out and two men fell to their deaths when the railing gave way. The Linz public prosecutor's office is now charging the home operator with negligence.
On the evening of July 7, 2023, an argument broke out between a 36-year-old man and his 46-year-old compatriot at around 9.20 p.m., apparently under the influence of alcohol. A 32-year-old man who was also present wanted to intervene and is said to have tried to separate the two men. During the scuffle, the 32-year-old and the 46-year-old fell against the balcony railing. The railing gave way and the two men fell from the second floor and hit the hard asphalt floor. Help came too late for both of them.
No intentional violence
According to the Linz public prosecutor's office, there was no intentional act of violence. The proceedings against the mediator were discontinued. However, the operator of the hostel was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He had been obliged to carry out annual checks on the security of the accommodation. However, the accused is said to have disregarded this necessary care. According to a building expert's report, the home operator is said to have neither recognized nor rectified the defects in the fixture.
"Regular inspections"
According to the public prosecutor's office, the home operator justifies his actions by claiming that regular checks were carried out and a stability test was also performed. He faces up to two years in prison. The trial is due to take place on June 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.