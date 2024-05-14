Two dead in balcony fall: home operator charged

On the evening of July 7, 2023, an argument broke out between a 36-year-old man and his 46-year-old compatriot at around 9.20 p.m., apparently under the influence of alcohol. A 32-year-old man who was also present wanted to intervene and is said to have tried to separate the two men. During the scuffle, the 32-year-old and the 46-year-old fell against the balcony railing. The railing gave way and the two men fell from the second floor and hit the hard asphalt floor. Help came too late for both of them.