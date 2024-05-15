MedUni Serpants shake up the ACSL power structure

After the first ACSL Football Gameday in Vienna in 2024 was still characterized by rainy April weather, it was summer, sun, football again last Saturday - and of course a sold-out house and excellent atmosphere. As usual, the students of the Medical University of Vienna played a key role in this - even though their team was the clear underdog going into the match against the team from the University of Economics and Business. However, the Serpents showed from the very first minute that they were a force to be reckoned with on the day. Wide receiver Simon Knoll in particular gave the Tigers' defense a headache right from the start and made one of the most memorable plays in ACSL history with a one-handed catch despite flawless coverage, which even Knoll himself could not quite comprehend after the game: "I saw that the ball was a little underthrown, I didn't believe it myself anymore, but I just went for it and suddenly it was picked in my hand". Thanks in part to this catch, the Serpents took an early 7:0 lead.