Fan.at Match of the round

4:0! Junior-Rothosen shoot down league leaders

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 08:56

The top match of the Vorarlbergliga, which was also the FAN.at match of the round, produced a surprisingly clear winner. Second-placed Dornbirn Juniors clearly defeated leaders Feldkirch 4:0, because the game was not as clear-cut as the result suggests.

comment0 Kommentare

"Feldkirch were on a par for a long time and missed a penalty before the break. It could have been different," said Dornbirn coach Kristian Krause after the win.

Excellent exploitation of chances
It was only after the break that the young Rothosen, whose ranks included two players born in 2006, came out on top thanks to their excellent exploitation of the scoring opportunities that presented themselves. Nevertheless, Feldkirch remain the first favorites for promotion to the Elite League, while Dornbirn need not only their own sporting successes but also their team to realize their dream of promotion. "Regardless of this, we will continue to work consistently and will not be deterred by the relegation and license worries of the first team," explains Krause.

Dependent on the first team
One thing is also clear: in the event of relegation or loss of license, the good work of the Juniors has created a future option for FC Dornbirn. "Most of the players could hold their own in the regional league." However, it remains to be seen which team the Rothosen will be involved with in the coming season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf