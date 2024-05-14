US Secretary of State Blinken in Kiev for consultations

Selenskyj: "The region has been reinforced"

The Ukrainian government is doing everything it can to prevent an expansion of the front against the occupying forces. There are counterattacks, said President Selenskyj in his evening video message on Monday. The area had been reinforced. According to him, the leadership is also keeping an eye on other sections of the front. According to military experts, one aim of the new Russian attack is to force Ukraine to withdraw troops from other threatened sections of the front in the east.