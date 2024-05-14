Russian successes
US Secretary of State Blinken in Kiev for consultations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev for an unannounced visit. Among other things, a meeting is planned with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, whose army is in an extremely difficult situation due to the recent Russian successes in north-eastern Ukraine.
The trip is primarily intended to send a strong signal to reassure the Ukrainians, who are obviously "in a very difficult" situation, a high-ranking US government representative told journalists on the train with Blinken. He referred to the fighting on the front in the east and the attacks on Kharkiv.
The Ukrainian army is currently coming under increasing pressure there due to a Russian offensive. On Monday, the Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged "tactical successes" by Russian troops in the region in north-eastern Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian army had launched a ground offensive from Russia in the Kharkiv region on Friday.
Selenskyj: "The region has been reinforced"
The Ukrainian government is doing everything it can to prevent an expansion of the front against the occupying forces. There are counterattacks, said President Selenskyj in his evening video message on Monday. The area had been reinforced. According to him, the leadership is also keeping an eye on other sections of the front. According to military experts, one aim of the new Russian attack is to force Ukraine to withdraw troops from other threatened sections of the front in the east.
