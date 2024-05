“Thiem was almost too good for the sport of tennis!”

"... not even Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic!"

Most recently in Madrid, he witnessed how the spectators felt sorry for Thiem, how they wanted to see the Austrian, who was obviously no longer playing at his highest level, win after all. In the past, Thiem was spared any sympathy, "I never knew anyone who would have been happy to play against Thiem - not even Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic ..."