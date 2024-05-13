Wolf is once again on the shooting list in East Tyrol

Legal and political debates

In the previous year, an amendment to the law was passed in the Tyrolean state parliament that allows wolves to be killed by decree and no longer by decision. Previous decisions had been overturned by the court several times after environmental protection organizations had successfully challenged them. The killing ordinance now applies to a wolf - and not to an individual. These and similar regulations in the federal states are a constant source of legal and political debate. The EU Commission has recently given signals that the protection status of the wolf is to be lowered. A measure that is also constantly being called for by the government in Tyrol, among others.