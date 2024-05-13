Plump leasing trick
Europe-wide wanted millionaire fraudster arrested
A stateless man and a partner (35) from Bulgaria simply sold off high-end leased limousines without paying the installments. The wire-puller, who ran his shady business from Vienna and Burgenland, has now reached the end of the line in Slovakia.
The list of accusations against the bustling financial juggler is long. Since 2022, the businessman (43) and an accomplice have allegedly been buying cars with leasing contracts under the name of their company and under false pretenses, but have owed the money.
Beautiful cars in their sights
A loss amount of more than 3.2 million euros was quickly accumulated. The criminal manager always followed the same simple principle: The stateless man and his partner (35) from Bulgaria simply sold off the higher-priced limousines they had bought, never paying the installments.
Perpetrators without scruples
The main accused pulled the strings from Vienna and Burgenland. He is also accused of account opening and fuel fraud. "The suspect obviously had no scruples, as he carried out the shady transactions using his real name and official documents," said the officials in charge of the investigation by the Vienna Regional Criminal Police Office, Southern Branch.
Successful manhunt
A European arrest warrant had already been issued for the suspect by order of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office. The suspect was also searched for at the end of April with the help of the live program "Fahndung Österreich" on ServusTV.
Following the public appeal, the 43-year-old was apprehended. He was arrested in Bratislava during a check by the Slovakian police. Extradition proceedings to Austria are underway, according to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office.
37 cases so far
The police seized five embezzled cars abroad, including in Rosenheim in Bavaria and in Moscow, Russia. According to the results so far, the perpetrator duo is said to have diverted and sold 37 cars. "We assume there will be more crimes. New victims keep coming forward," say the investigators. The accomplice is still being sought.
