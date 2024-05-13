Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Plump leasing trick

Europe-wide wanted millionaire fraudster arrested

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 19:00

A stateless man and a partner (35) from Bulgaria simply sold off high-end leased limousines without paying the installments. The wire-puller, who ran his shady business from Vienna and Burgenland, has now reached the end of the line in Slovakia.

comment0 Kommentare

The list of accusations against the bustling financial juggler is long. Since 2022, the businessman (43) and an accomplice have allegedly been buying cars with leasing contracts under the name of their company and under false pretenses, but have owed the money.

Beautiful cars in their sights
A loss amount of more than 3.2 million euros was quickly accumulated. The criminal manager always followed the same simple principle: The stateless man and his partner (35) from Bulgaria simply sold off the higher-priced limousines they had bought, never paying the installments.

Perpetrators without scruples
The main accused pulled the strings from Vienna and Burgenland. He is also accused of account opening and fuel fraud. "The suspect obviously had no scruples, as he carried out the shady transactions using his real name and official documents," said the officials in charge of the investigation by the Vienna Regional Criminal Police Office, Southern Branch.

Successful manhunt
A European arrest warrant had already been issued for the suspect by order of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office. The suspect was also searched for at the end of April with the help of the live program "Fahndung Österreich" on ServusTV.

Following the public appeal, the 43-year-old was apprehended. He was arrested in Bratislava during a check by the Slovakian police. Extradition proceedings to Austria are underway, according to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office.

37 cases so far
The police seized five embezzled cars abroad, including in Rosenheim in Bavaria and in Moscow, Russia. According to the results so far, the perpetrator duo is said to have diverted and sold 37 cars. "We assume there will be more crimes. New victims keep coming forward," say the investigators. The accomplice is still being sought.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf