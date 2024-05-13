Hush money trial
Trump’s ex-lawyer: stifled negative reports
In the criminal trial over hush money payments made by former US President Donald Trump to a porn actress, key witness Michael Cohen has spoken about his role in suppressing negative reports. Cohen testified on Monday in the presence of Trump at the trial in New York.
Cohen had worked with the former publisher of a tabloid and "bought up" negative stories, as journalists present in court in New York reported on Monday.
Rights to negative stories bought up
The point was that "positive stories about Mr. Trump that would be beneficial" were spread by him (Cohen, note) and David Pecker in the Trump-affiliated "National Enquirer". On the other hand, he had worked with Pecker to prevent negative reports accusing Trump of extramarital affairs. Among other things, the rights to these stories were bought without ever wanting to publish them.
Cohen thus confirmed Pecker's statement from the end of April. Trump's ex-lawyer is seen as a central figure in establishing a direct link between the now 77-year-old and hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
By not illegally cooperating with Pecker, the prosecution wants to support its claim that Trump's aim was to protect his election campaign from negative reports in order to have a better chance in the vote in November 2016. This is intended to counter a possible argument by the defense that Trump's payment to porn star Daniels was merely intended to prevent damage to his family.
The public prosecutor's office in New York accuses Trump of wanting to improve his prospects of success in the 2016 presidential election by paying 130,000 US dollars (euros) to porn actress Daniels. Although the payment itself was not illegal, Trump is said to have manipulated documents when reimbursing the amount to Cohen in order to conceal the true reason for the transaction.
Trump facesseveral years in prison
This is the first criminal trial against a former president in the history of the United States. Trump is facing a prison sentence of several years, which could also be suspended, or a fine. The proceedings could have an impact on the election campaign in the USA. Trump, who wants to become US president again in November, has pleaded not guilty.
