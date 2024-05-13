This man is now supposed to win the war for Putin

Supporter of the annexation of Crimea

In 2014, according to the independent portal The Bell, he was the only member of the economic and financial bloc among Russia's top officials to support the annexation of Crimea. Many others feared the financial consequences of Western sanctions at the time. As deputy head of government since 2020, Beloussov had a major influence on the economic sector, which he continued to expand through large-scale government spending. Since the start of the war, he has been on the EU and US sanctions lists as a Putin confidant. Putin now expects that, as an expert, he will be better able to manage the large amounts of state spending that flow into the arms sector than his predecessor Shoigu.