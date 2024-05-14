At the university hospital
Colorful surprise in the tunnel of Graz University Hospital
The "Krone" visited the underground tunnel system of the Graz University Hospital together with Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Member of the Provincial Council for Health. Particularly surprising: colorful shirts and pants are piled up in the clothing magazine - instead of white doctors' coats!
Lifeline and nerve pathway: employees at the University Hospital use a familiar medical term to describe "their" supply tunnel, which winds its way over 1.9 kilometers beneath the operating theatres and outpatient clinics. When the doctor reaches for his surgical instruments, the scalpel and forceps were probably on one of the 800 transport trolleys, and when the nurse takes her uniform out of her locker, it was transported to the right place on the 1400 daily underground journeys.
On tour through the logistics tunnel
"A hospital only works as well as the logistics behind it," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl, speaking from experience. The Styrian "senior physician" himself "operated" at Graz LKH West and knows the processes in hospital operations almost like the back of his hand. On Monday, for the first time as State Councillor for Health, he climbed aboard an electric tractor together with the "Krone" and toured the "city under the city" on four wheels.
Busily at work in one of the tunnel niches: a cleaning robot with a beaming smiley "face", which has recently also been putting smiles on the faces of patients and staff at Graz University Hospital. "A second one will also be used by the 'Cliniclowns'," reveals fleet manager Michael Kazianschütz.
This is how you imagine an Amazon warehouse
Next stop: the huge warehouse, where 30 people are employed. This is what you would imagine an Amazon packing hall to look like: 70,000 items are in the total range, 450 orders from LKH staff arrive every day, forklift trucks hurriedly make their rounds between the house-high shelves.
At the last stop on the tour through the "catacombs", a surprise awaits us: in the clothing magazine, we don't see white doctors' coats as far as the eye can see, as expected, but colorful pants and shirts in all possible sizes. The colors blue, lilac, yellow, red, orange or green are not, as one might think, only available for surgical assistants, but also for doctors. Name tag? Not a chance! "By the end of 2025, 5,500 employees will be equipped with the new uniforms," reports Operations Director Gebhard Falzberger. Experience with the colorful clothing, which is already in use at the children's hospital, has shown: Patients feel more comfortable.
"Hierarchies are broken down"
"This also reduces hierarchies among colleagues," says Provincial Councillor Kornhäusl, applauding the model, which could also set a precedent in other Styrian hospitals!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
