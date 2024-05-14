Colorful surprise in the tunnel of Graz University Hospital

At the last stop on the tour through the "catacombs", a surprise awaits us: in the clothing magazine, we don't see white doctors' coats as far as the eye can see, as expected, but colorful pants and shirts in all possible sizes. The colors blue, lilac, yellow, red, orange or green are not, as one might think, only available for surgical assistants, but also for doctors. Name tag? Not a chance! "By the end of 2025, 5,500 employees will be equipped with the new uniforms," reports Operations Director Gebhard Falzberger. Experience with the colorful clothing, which is already in use at the children's hospital, has shown: Patients feel more comfortable.