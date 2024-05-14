Digitalization: €10 million for a “topic close to the heart”

Separate ministry for digitalization conceivable

In order to drive broadband expansion forward, the services offered by the Broadband Service Agency Tirol are to be expanded in the coming months to support the remaining municipalities. Two lighthouse projects this year are the digital building submission and datahub.tirol. This enables data to be linked and used regionally, nationally and internationally. "In tourist regions, for example, visitor flows can be directed, public transport can be planned better and road clearance can be organized more effectively."