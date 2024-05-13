Vorteilswelt
Laboratory analysis available

Obertrum case: THC in pancakes confirmed

13.05.2024 15:30

The mysterious poisoning case of a family in Obertrum in Salzburg has finally been solved. A laboratory analysis has now confirmed that there was indeed cannabis in the family's dinner.

Now it's official: the food of the family from Obertrum, who ended up in hospital with severe symptoms of intoxication at the end of April, contained intoxicating THC! This has now been revealed by an analysis of the pancakes that were served for dinner that evening.

Last Friday, the Salzburg food supervisory authority received the results. On behalf of the police, they had taken samples from the suspicious family meal, which apparently contained cannabis. The inspectorate then sent the samples to the food laboratory of the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) in Vienna.


Police are still investigating
On the evening in question, four members of the family suddenly complained of typical symptoms of intoxication. Ambulances, emergency doctors and even a helicopter were called out to provide medical care for the people aged between three and 72.

For a long time, it was unclear what had actually happened. The fog only cleared in the days that followed. However, it is still unclear whether a drug experiment or a prank brought the four people to hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf