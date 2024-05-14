Right “flow” to get in the mood for five rings

"That's my goal here too. First of all, to finish solidly in the top 10 and then keep the chances high for as long as possible," says Bontus, hoping for the next top position. He also knows the world championship circuit very well, having finished fifth there in April. "I have good material with me, I'm sure I can perform with it again."

"Getting a lot out of it"

The major event is also the last regatta before the absolute highlight of the season and year - the Olympics! "Alongside the Games, the World Championship is the 'peak event' this year. I'm going into it with the mindset of getting as much out of it as possible," says Bontus.