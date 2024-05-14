BONTUS AT WM
Right “flow” to get in the mood for five rings
Starting signal for the Formula Kite Surfing World Championships off Hyeres. Valentin Bontus also attacks in the French waters. Will there even be a medal for the athlete from the Podersdorf Yacht Club as a "dress rehearsal" for the Olympic Games?
Fourth place at the World Championships last year, fourth place at the European Championships this year. Valentin Bontus has arrived among the elite of formula kite surfers. The athlete from the Yachtclub Podersdorf will be attacking off Hyeres to confirm his world-class status!
The 23-year-old is definitely capable of winning a medal at the world championships in French waters. Above all, his current form also speaks for his first precious metal in races of this magnitude. He has never finished worse than seventh in the past four events.
I have good equipment with me, I'm sure I can perform again.
Valentin Bontus zur WM in Hyeres.
"That's my goal here too. First of all, to finish solidly in the top 10 and then keep the chances high for as long as possible," says Bontus, hoping for the next top position. He also knows the world championship circuit very well, having finished fifth there in April. "I have good material with me, I'm sure I can perform with it again."
"Getting a lot out of it"
The major event is also the last regatta before the absolute highlight of the season and year - the Olympics! "Alongside the Games, the World Championship is the 'peak event' this year. I'm going into it with the mindset of getting as much out of it as possible," says Bontus.
Formula Kite is the final of the ten Olympic disciplines in which no world championship has yet been held in 2024. Quota places for Paris - or Marseille in the case of the sailors and surfers - are no longer awarded at these championships.
And before Hyeres, Bontus also has the chance to find his own "flow" for the Olympics and perhaps win a medal among the five rings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.