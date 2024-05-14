Fuel cell tractor revolutionizes arable farming

But how does a fuel cell tractor actually work? In a fuel cell, hydrogen reacts with oxygen from the ambient air to form water - this produces electrical energy. This electricity is used to drive the tractor via an electric motor. "The special thing about this is that only water vapor escapes as exhaust gas, which allows it to be used in enclosed spaces such as stables," explains Christian Junger. He is a member of the FCTRAC development team at the Institute for Vehicle Drives and Automotive Technology at TU Wien.