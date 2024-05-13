Tonino Lamborghini denies illegitimate daughter

Flavia Borzone claims that her mother, the opera singer Rosalba Colosimo, had an affair with Tonino at the end of the 1980s. Although the Lamborghini heir has admitted to the relationship with the then 17-year-old, he denies that Flavia was born out of it in 1988. The beautician's claim that she was Lamborghini's biological daughter made headlines in Italy and led to her and her mother being charged with defamation. In 2021, the two were banned from making any further public statements. In addition, she and her mother each had to pay 30,000 euros in compensation. But the two women did not give up.