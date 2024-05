Rice loses quality due to climate change

Growth chamber simulates environmental fluctuations

To test how rice plants - and therefore the rice harvest - are affected by climate change, the researchers used an artificial, customized growth chamber. In it, natural environmental fluctuations were simulated using high-performance LED lamps, among other things. The growth chamber was fed with meteorological data from several years at various locations. The future warming scenarios were carried out for a region with a temperate climate such as Tsukuba in Japan.