Next chance missed – now the “final game” awaits

After the clear defeat in game three, the Gunners were not able to simply flip the switch and pick up where they left off. On the contrary - not much came together and the Lions clearly set the tone at first. They were already 15 points behind at the start of the second period (10:25), after which Käferle & Co. fought back again and again, but were never able to equalize or even take the lead. As was the case five minutes before the end, when Käferle cut the deficit to 57:58, but Tutu then missed two free throws - and a little later the score was 59:70...