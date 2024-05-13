“Children are abused because of people like this!”

Incorrigible repeat offender

Like the single man in his late thirties from the north of the country, who had already been convicted of the same offense in 2017 and had to undergo therapy. His biggest worry after the verdict: "Can I please go to the same therapist again? That did me a lot of good back then." 178 relevant photos were found on his cell phone. "I had feelings of happiness when I looked at them. At that moment, my brain switches off completely." While the man had been given five months in 2017, this time it was four. Plus the long-awaited therapy.